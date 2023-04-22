Las Vegas man pleads guilty to fraudulent check scam

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas man is pleading guilty for a fraudulent check scheme that allowed him to steal money from victims' bank accounts.

According to the Justice Department, 77-year-old Michael Zeto worked with foreign telemarketers who game him names, bank account numbers, and other personal information from American bank accounts.

Investigators said Zeto used that information to create fake checks that were payable to companies Zeto controlled and that many of the victims were retirees or older adults.

"With our increasing use and dependency on technology, fraudsters have found new ways to scam unsuspecting Americans," said U.S. Attorney Jason M. Frierson for the District of Nevada.

Zeto pled guilty to wire fraud charges on Friday and is facing up to 20 years in prison.