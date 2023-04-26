Las Vegas man gets prison time for weapons, drugs charges

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas man has been sentenced nearly six years in federal prison after pleading guilty to drug and firearms charges.

Court documents show that in September 2021, 22-year-old Nicolas Santos worked with two men to sell weapons including machine guns, AR-style personally made weapons, rifles, and shotguns without a Federal Firearms License.

The Justice Department said that between July and August of 2021, Santos also planned to sell fentanyl and Xanax.

Federal investigators said Santos was eventually detained in the Henderson Detention Center and attempted to obstruct the investigation when he told his girlfriend to delete evidence related to the federal charges in this case.

Santos pleaded guilty in September 2022 and was sentenced to 70 months in prison followed by four years of supervised released.