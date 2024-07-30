Las Vegas man gets prison time for trafficking women in San Diego

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas man has been handed jail time after pleading guilty to trafficking several women to California.

According to the Justice Department, David Warren "preyed on and trafficked the victims — one of whom was homeless and vulnerable to substance abuse — through violence, threats of violence, and emotional abuse."

Investigators said Warren forced the women to become prostitutes and that he took the victims to various beaches to find customers.

Authorities found the women after one victim approached a San Diego lifeguard to ask for help on Sept. 12, 2023 at Mission Beach. The lifeguard notified police and the San Diego Human Trafficking Task Force located the other two women at a local hotel and arrested Warren.

Warren agreed to a plea agreement with prosecutors and has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Las Vegas is a hotspot for human trafficking.

Stats from World Population Review show that Nevada is third in the United States when it comes to the number of cases, with 6.26 cases per 100,000 people. The other two ahead of Nevada are Mississippi and the District of Columbia.

According to the National Human Trafficking Hotline, they have received 4,408 reports in Nevada since 2007. In 2021, the agency says they received 571 reports from about 249 victims or survivors of human trafficking.

