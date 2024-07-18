Las Vegas man gets prison time for threatening lawmaker's family

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas man has been sentenced to prison after threatening to kill a member of a lawmaker's family.

According to court documents, the incidents happened on June 1 and June 2, 2023.

Documents state 52-year-old Anthony Lewis Hamelin called the spouse of a then-member of the U.S. House of Representatives and left a voicemail threatening to kill their son.

Hamelin also sent text messages "stating anger and frustration with the U.S. Representative for carrying out his official duties."

On June 2, 2023, Las Vegas police officers, as well as U.S. Capitol Police agents, located Hamelin and he was arrested.

On March 11, 2024, Hamelin pleaded guilty to one count of influencing, impeding, or retaliating against a federal official by threatening a family member and one count of transmitting a communication containing a threat to injure.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said on Tuesday, Hamelin was sentenced to 46 months, or nearly four years, in prison followed by three years of supervised release.