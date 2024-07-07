Watch Now
Las Vegas man gets prison time for selling methamphetamine and heroin

This photo provided by the Los Angeles Police Department shows a pair of handcuffs and a key.
Posted at 3:40 PM, Jul 07, 2024

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas man has been sentenced to more than eight years in prison for dealing drugs.

Court documents state that from January 2022 to September 2022, 43-year-old Jacobo Aguilar Humberto worked with Eduardo Flores-Martinez to sell methamphetamine and heroin for cash.

On September 14, 2022, law enforcement agents recovered one pound of heroin and one ounce of methamphetamine, as well as $2,060 in cash and two loaded firearms from Humberto's vehicle. On the same day, agents stopped Flores-Martinez's vehicle and recovered one pound of methamphetamine, one ounce of heroin, and a loaded firearm.

Agents also searched Humberto's home and found $16,156 and three firearms.

Humberto pleaded guilty to one county of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance. He has been sentenced to 97 months, or over eight years, in prison followed by five years of supervised release.

Flores-Martinez pleaded guilty to one county of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance. On July 25, 2023, he was sentenced to 84 months, or seven years, in prison followed by five years of supervised release.

