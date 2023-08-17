Las Vegas man gets prison time for methamphetamine and firearms trafficking

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas man has been sentenced to prison time after pleading guilty for his role in a drug and gun trafficking scheme.

According to the Justice Department, between July 20, 2022 and Sept. 13, 2022, 39-year-old Charles Sanders conspired with others to distribute illegal substances and weapons. Investigators state that Sanders ultimately sold 25 firearms, including a shotgun and three machine guns, as well as 811 grams of mthamphetamine.

Court records state he pleaded guilty on May 4 to conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and one count of trafficking firearms.

A U.S. District Judge sentenced him to eight years in prison followed by four years of supervised release.