Las Vegas man gets prison time for mail forwarding and identity theft scheme

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas man has been sentenced for his role in a mail forwarding and identity theft scheme, according to the Justice Department.

Last month, the department said 31-year-old Nosa Frank Obayando was found guilty of mail theft, using an unauthorized access device, and aggravated identity theft.

According to court documents, a U.S. Postal Inspection Service investigation found that between February 2017 and February 2018, Obayando and an accomplice worked together to steal mail through a forwarding scheme.

The postal service said nearly 400 victims from across the country had their mail forwarded without their knowledge or consent to addresses managed by Obayando.

Investigators said he then used the identities listed on those pieces of mail to steal money from bank accounts.

Obayando was sentenced to three years in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release.