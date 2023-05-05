Las Vegas man gets prison time for income tax refund scheme

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas man has been sentenced to spend over two years in prison following an income tax scam.

Investigators said that between December 2008 and May 2013, Anthony Uvari falsely claimed businesses, including gaming companies and a bank, had paid him or his companies gambling winnings or other income.

However, court documents showed he withheld more than $900,000 of income tax on his behalf and paid it to the IRS.

As a result, documents showed Uvari requested over $900,000 in fraudulent income tax refunds and the IRS paid out more than $300,000 before figuring out what was going on.

The agency said it denied the remaining refund requests.

Court documents show that in December 2022, a federal jury convicted Uvari of four counts of making and subscribing false tax returns.

According to the Justice Department, on Thursday, Uvari was sentenced to spend 30 months in prison followed by one year of supervised release.