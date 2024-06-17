Las Vegas man gets prison time for conspiring to distribute methamphetamine

TAMPA, Fla. (KTNV) — A Las Vegas man has been sentenced to prison after being found guilty of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

According to evidence presented at trial, 34-year-old Noel Alfredo Garcia, from Las Vegas, and co-defendant Jesus Villapudua conspired to transport nearly 30 pounds of methamphetamine from Victorville, California to Lakeland, Florida for distributed.

The U.S. Attorney's Office states Villapudua coordinated the shipment and enlisted Garcia to transport the methamphetamine.

Phone records showed the two were in constant communication during transport.

However, on January 29, 2024, the Florida Highway Patrol conducted a traffic stop on Garcia and found the methamphetamine in the trunk of his vehicle.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Garcia made additional trips across the United States to transport narcotics and the proceeds of narcotics sales.

Garcia was found guilty by a federal jury and is facing a minimum mandatory sentence of 10 years, up to life, in federal prison.

Villapudua previously pleaded guilty to the same offenses on May 23, 2024.