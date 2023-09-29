Las Vegas man gets prison time after defrauding more than 3,500 people looking to rent houses

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas man has been sentenced to 44 months in prison for his role in a home rental scheme that defrauded more than 3,500 victims in multiple states of $3.3 million.

According to the Justice Department, the man has been identified as Norbert Ozemena Ikwuegbundo, also known as "David Okon Larry" and "Ezekiel Moses Azizi". Investigators said he is originally from Nigeria.

Court records state that from May 2018 to Sept. 2019, Ikwuegbundo, along with several others, assumed the identities of homeowners who were advertising on websites to rent their properties. The documents state the men also posted fake rental ads online at reduced rent prices while using the names and personal identifiers of the real homeowners. However, they changed the contact information to their own email addresses and phone numbers.

Investigators said whenever potential renters contacted them, the men asked for the victims to wire money for the first and last month's rent. According to the Justice Department, the conspirators also sent false rental agreements for victims to sign so they would have more time to pick up the wired money.

Police said that after receiving the money, the men laundered the money by purchasing salvaged, titled vehicles in the United States and then shipped and sold the vehicles in Nigeria. Profits were then deposited into bank accounts controlled by Ikwuegbundo. In total, Justice Department officials said the group received more than $3.3 million from more than 3,500 victims.

In May, Ikwuegbundo pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, possession of document-making implements and authentication features, and concealment money laundering. In addition to prison time, Ikwuegbundo was also ordered to pay $2,223,124.69 in restitution to the victims.