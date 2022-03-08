Las Vegas man gets prison for fatally shooting woman who stole wallet

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas man has been sentenced to six to 15 years in prison for fatally shooting a woman who had stolen his wallet while working as an escort.

A defense lawyer for 31-year-old Kevin Osborne asked for probation, but District Judge Tierra Jones on Friday denied the request, citing curfew violations as one reason.

Osborne pleaded guilty in October to involuntary manslaughter under an agreement with prosecutors in the killing of 27-year-old Candice Cooks of Las Vegas.

Cooks' family told the judge that the life of Cooks, the mother of two children, was worth much more than a wallet.