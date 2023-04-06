Las Vegas man to spend seven years in prison following carjacking

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas man has been sentenced to serve seven years in prison after a carjacking in the valley.

According to court documents, this happened on June 17, 2019.

Investigators said Pitchford approached two people sitting in a car in parking lot near a Las Vegas dentist's office and pointed a gun at them.

He told them to get out of the car and drove off.

Las Vegas police arrested him on June 28, 2019.

The U.S. District Attorney's office said Pitchford pleaded guilty on March 24, 2022.

He has been sentenced to seven years in prison followed by three years of supervised release.