Las Vegas man found guilty of dark web drug crimes, forfeiting over $15 million

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A foreign national who calls Las Vegas home has been found guilty of multiple drug crimes, including selling and distributing oxycodone on the dark web.

According to the Justice Department, 54-year-old Oluwole Adegboruwa sold more than 300,000 oxycodone pills to customers on the dark web from October 2016 through May 2019. That was on marketplaces like Hansa, Dream Market, Wall Street Market, and Alphabay, which have been dismantled by law enforcement.

Evidence presented during the trial states customers paid Adegboruwa with cryptocurrency, which he later sold for traditional currency.

After he processed orders, court documents state Adegboruwa directed others in Las Vegas and in Los Angeles to package and ship the pills across the United States through the U.S. Postal Service.

Authorities said he generated more than $8 million in "criminal proceeds."

He was found guilty and the jury also returned a special verdict form, which requires Adegboruwa to forfeit $380,395.64 in cash, $15,500 in lieu of a 2017 Dodge Charger, and 26 money orders totaling $9,400.

The jury also found that Adegboruwa had to forfeit cryptocurrency, which is now valued at more than $15 million.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for August 2024.