LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police have made an arrest in a homicide investigation that started last week in the central part of town.

Authorities say a shooting took place in the 900 block of Morgan Avenue, near Washington Avenue and H Street, on Jan. 17 at about 1:50 p.m.

A 28-year-old man was shot to death in some sort of a dispute.

Tuesday, police say 29-year-old Lamont Butler was arrested in connection with the incident on Jan. 20.

Butler is facing an open murder charge.