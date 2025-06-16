Las Vegas man faces felony DUI charges in fatal I-15 crash, Nevada State Police say

JEAN, Nev. (KTNV) — Authorities have made an arrest in connection to a fatal crash on June 10 near the stateline on Interstate 15.

Eric Halton of Las Vegas has been arrested on several charges, including felony DUI, Nevada State Police Highway Patrol said.

Last Tuesday, a crash involving Chevrolet and Honda sedans occurred on I-15 near mile marker 6. The crash resulted in the death of the Honda's driver, who authorities have identified as 48-year-old Mazin Aljawhar of Las Vegas. He died at the scene.

Halton, the driver of the Chevrolet, was airlifted to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities said the Chevrolet was driving southbound on the highway when it entered the right shoulder and struck the Honda, which was parked off the roadway. The Honda overturned in the desert terrain and ejected Aljawhar, according to authorities.

Responders said Halton showed signs of impairment at the crash scene, and he was driving without a valid driver's license that had been previously revoked for DUI.

Toxicology samples were collected from Halton at the hospital. Authorities are still waiting for the results.

Halton faces several charges:



Felony, DUI alcohol/drugs resulting in death or substantial bodily harm

Reckless driving resulting in death

Driving without a valid driver's license

Failure to drive within marked travel lanes

Failure to wear safety belt

Operating an unregistered vehicle

Year to date, the Nevada State Police Highway Patrol Region One has investigated 31 fatal crashes resulting in 32 deaths.