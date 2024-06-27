Las Vegas man convicted on child pornography, sexual exploitation charges

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas man has been found guilty on multiple charges, including possession of child pornography, child sexual exploitation, coercion and enticement.

Court documents state that between June 2 and June 3, 2020, 29-year-old Kenton Hardy King met a child through an anonymous online chat platform called Omegle. During that interaction, documents state King coerced the victim to engage in sexual activity in order to produce sexual images.

Investigators also found child sexual abuse material on two of King's cell phones.

On Tuesday, after a five-day trial, a federal jury found King guilty.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, King is scheduled to be sentenced by a U.S. District judge on September 23, 2024 and he is facing 15 years to life in prison.