Las Vegas man arrested for killing girlfriend, taking her car

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas man named John Ellis, 30, has been arrested for the murder of Amy Mack.

According to police, Mack was discovered deceased by her family on April 19 at her residence near Wigwam Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard. Mack was shot multiple times in the neck and upper extremities.

ORIGINAL STORY: Coroner identifies woman found shot inside home on Wigwam Avenue

Mack’s family told police that Amy had told them that Ellis needed to move out because their relationship was deteriorating.

Mack’s family last spoke with her on April 17. When they did not hear from her, they went to check on her and discovered she had been killed.

The couple’s neighbor told police that they saw Mack coming home on April 19 and saw Ellis leaving the residence a couple of hours later in Mack’s car, which Amy did not allow anyone to drive.

Another neighbor told police they saw Mack’s vehicle come back briefly on April 19. They believed a man was driving.

Investigators found paperwork for a Glock 17 9mm pistol registered to Ellis and 6 shell casings near the bedroom.

Ellis was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on June 6 on charges of taking a vehicle with permission, battery and open murder. He is scheduled to appear in court at 7:30 a.m. June 8.