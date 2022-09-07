Las Vegas man arrested for DUI after crash injures Metro police officer, report says

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas man is accused of driving under the influence and causing a crash that hospitalized a Las Vegas Metro police officer.

According to an arrest report, the man, identified as 65-year-old John Boyd, was identified by multiple witnesses at the scene as the driver of the vehicle that hit the officer's motorcycle.

The report indicated that Boyd’s car collided with the officer’s motorcycle when he tried to make a left turn at the intersection of Lake Mead Boulevard and Walnut Road just after 8 p.m. on Saturday. The Metro officer was reportedly in the far right lane of eastbound Lake Mead trying to turn right onto southbound Walnut.

The officer was taken to the hospital with “serious but non-life-threatening injuries,” including a dislocated hip and broken foot, the report said. The officer also reportedly risks “possibly losing his left foot if not repaired,” police wrote.

When interrogated by police after the crash, Boyd admitted that “he consumed two to three 24-ounce bottles of Miller High Life beer.” An officer also noted that he had bloodshot and watery eyes, mumbled speech, and an unsteady gait, according to the report.

The report also included a witness account, in which Boyd was seen getting out of his pickup after the crash with his hands on his head and saying, “What did I do?”

Las Vegas police said the officer was "on his way to another DUI traffic stop when this crash occurred." He was transported to an area hospital and "continues to recover."

This is exactly why this type of enforcement is so crucial.

Event: LLV220900012340

🛑 100 Stops

📄 49 Cited

🚨 27 DUI Arrests

⚠️ 2 Firearms recovered pic.twitter.com/CVIpjniIWg — LVMPD (@LVMPD) September 6, 2022

Boyd was arrested on charges of DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm, reckless driving, and failing to yield at a traffic light.

He is being held at the Clark County Detention Center on $100,000 bail, and he is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 12.