LVMPD: Las Vegas police officer has major injuries after crash near Sunrise Manor

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas police officer has major injuries after a crash on Saturday night, authorities said.

The officer was riding a motorcycle eastbound on Lake Mead Boulevard near Walnut Road at approximately 8:05 p.m. when the crash happened, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said.

The officer proceeded on a green light at the same time a westbound driver in a Chevrolet turned left "with a permissive green light," police said.

A crash occurred when the police officer's motorcycle struck the front of the Chevrolet, according to police. The crash caused the police officer to eject from the motorcycle, leaving him to rest on the roadway.

Police said arriving emergency medical personnel transported the officer to University Medical Center’s Trauma Center with serious injuries.

"The Chevrolet’s rider remained at the collision scene and showed signs of impairment," police said. He was later booked into the Clark County Detention Center for related charges.

The collision remains under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Collision Investigation Section.