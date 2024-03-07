Las Vegas man arrested, facing fraud charges after posing as CCW instructor

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are looking for additional victims after a man was arrested for fraudulently posing as a certified firearms instructor.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, 50-year-old Nephi Oliva was arrested on Tuesday.

Detectives believe Oliva, who is also known as Nephi Khaliki, continued teaching concealed carry firearm class, or CCW classes, after he was revoked by the Nevada Sheriffs' and Chiefs' Association on Aug. 7, 2023.

Police said Oliva provided paperwork signed by an active CCW instructor despite him teaching the class.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

Court records show Oliva is facing multiple charges, including forgery, fraud, and obtaining and using personal information for an unlawful purpose.

His next court hearing is scheduled for April 9.

Las Vegas police are asking anyone with information regarding the case, or if they were in a class taught by Oliva after Aug. 7, 2023, to contact LVMPD at (702) 828-8190 or email them at ccwdetail@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (702) 385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.