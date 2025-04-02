Las Vegas man arrested after shooting 3 from Blue Diamond to Baker, CA, authorities say

BLUE DIAMOND, Nev. (KTNV) — A Las Vegas man has been arrested in California after shooting at several victims and hitting at least three, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

California authorities said the suspect, 35-year-old Antonio Chaidez of Las Vegas, began his shooting spree in Blue Diamond, Nev. into Jean, Nev. and ultimately all the way to Baker, Calif.

The Barstow Sheriff's Station said on Tuesday around 2:36 a.m., they responded to an unincorporated area after receiving reports that a man had been shot while sleeping in his car.

About 10 minutes later, authorities said another shooting took place at a nearby gas station. Arriving deputies said they this is where they identified Chaidez as the suspect.

They said learned Chaidez was driving a black truck and fired rounds into the gas station, striking a store clerk. He then allegedly fired more rounds into two parked semi-trucks, striking a driver before fleeing the scene.

Authorities said all three victims were taken to the hospital, but did not give details on their conditions.

Chaidez's truck was found traveling southbound on Interstate 15. Authorities said this prompted a pursuit by California Highway Patrol. Ultimately, authorities said they conducted a felony traffic stop and Chaidez was taken into custody.

Additional information will be released when it becomes available. Anyone with information regarding this case or anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to call the Barstow Sheriff’s Station at 760-256-4838. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should contact We-Tip at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to wetip.com.