Las Vegas man arrested after selling 'miracle cure' for COVID

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas man is under arrest after reportedly selling a "miracle cure" for cancer, autism and COVID.

Elias Beltran, 53, was taken into police custody on Monday at his residence in central Las Vegas after police say he was running a chemical lab out of his apartment.

An anonymous tip came to authorities over the past weekend that shared Beltran was manufacturing and selling a bleach product known as chlorine dioxide as a cure for COVID, autism and cancer.

Beltran advertised his product on the internet and social media, according to police, with him saying he believed his miracle mineral solution, chlorine dioxide could cure COVID.

The 53-year-old admitted to treating two to three patients in California along with having friends, family and internet followers as clients

Beltran told police he had advanced chemistry degrees out of Mexico but admitted to not being a doctor. Authorities say he did have licenses in Nevada that would allow him to treat or diagnose patients in any form of medicine.

Upon Beltran's arrest, officers say they found 5-gallon buckets filled with unknown liquids covered in plastic, another bucket with tubes running into a respirator, several glass jars and plexiglass devices inside his apartment.

Beltran says he would post videos online on how to make chlorine dioxide and accept donations, trade and money as compensation.

Beltran told police that the machine that he used to make the product was the same that he used to clean pools and that he purchased his ingredients from Amazon, Lowe's and an herbal store.

Beltran is facing charges for acting as a medical practitioner without a license and is currently booked at the Clark County Detention Center.