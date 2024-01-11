Las Vegas life coach, financial advisor sentenced for role in Ponzi scheme

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas man has been sentenced for defrauding several victims out of nearly $300,000.

Court documents state 60-year-old Rodney Dean Buckle ended up taking $282,980 from those victims between February 2014 through October 2016. According to state Attorney General Aaron Ford's office, Buckle presented himself as a life coach and financial advisor.

The investigation into Buckle began after the Nevada Secretary of State's office received complaints about Buckle's business practices and that investors failed to receive promised returns. Court documents state Buckle told potential investors he could guarantee them a large return on investment while knowing they would not profit.

Buckle pleaded guilty to one count of securities fraud and one count of multiple transactions involving fraud or deceit in the court of enterprise or occupation.

Buckle was sentenced to 48 to 120 months in the Nevada Department of Corrections on each count by the Eighth Judicial District Court. However, his sentenced was suspended and he was placed on probation for us to 36 months. According to Ford's office, as a condition of his probation, Buckle was ordered to serve 364 days in the Clark County Detention Center. Buckle has also been ordered to pay restitution to his victims.