Las Vegas father who left little girl in hot car takes plea deal

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The father of the little girl Sayah Deal who died after being left in a hot car on H Street on Oct. 5 pled guilty to a misdemeanor charge on Friday.

28-year-old Sidney Deal entered an Alford plea in order to avoid the possibility of being convicted or more offenses or of a greater offense. An Alford plea does not require a person to admit guilt.

The deadly incident happened during a confrontation with his girlfriend. Deal claimed that he believed the air conditioner was on in the car and he did not think his daughter was in danger.

After realizing the child was locked in the car, Deal initially asked his girlfriend to call a locksmith. He then called his brother.

When his brother arrived, he wanted to break the window but Deal reportedly stopped him because he did not have money to fix a broken window.

Deal then flagged down a passing police officer. He told the officer he was waiting on a tow truck. After a few minutes, the officer decided to break the window. However, it was too late.

The Clark County coroner determined the child died as a result of a heat stroke and exposure to high temperatures.The temperature that day was 96 degrees.

Deal was originally charged with felony child abuse. As part of the plea agreement, he is facing a maximum of one year in jail and a fine up to $2,000.