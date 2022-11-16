Las Vegas father accused of murdering son to be sentenced in court

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas father accused of killing his own son is set to appear in court for sentencing on Wednesday morning.

According to a 2017 report, Las Vegas police say Wendell Melton fatally shot his 14-year-old son Giovanni in their Henderson apartment after an argument. Melton claims this shooting was an accident and that he was “afraid of the people his son hung out with.”

The boy’s mother, however, says the shooting was an intentional murder because Melton “did not want a gay son.”

Melton served just five months in jail following his arrest in 2017 before posting bail and awaiting his trial on house arrest.

In May, a jury found Wendell Melton guilty on all counts, including murder.