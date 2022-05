LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A local father is convicted of killing his own son.

A jury found Wendell Melton guilty on all counts including murder.

Metro Police say Melton shot his son after an argument. Melton told officers it was an accident, but the 14-year-old's mother said it was murder.

VIDEO: Mother of gay teen fights for justice after 'house arrest' decision for father accused in murder

The jurors will return Thursday for the penalty phase.