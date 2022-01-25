Las Vegas detectives seek tips in dog poisoning investigation

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Detectives investigating multiple dog poisonings in western Las Vegas are asking for tips that could help them catch the perpetrator and bring them to justice.

Several dogs have been poisoned, one fatally, police said. The poisonings have all been reported in the 9500 block of Bottle Creek Lane, in the area of Fort Apache Road and Sahara Avenue.

Most recently, in October of 2021, dried meat mixed with seeds was thrown into the backyards of two homes and ingested by the owners' dogs. The dogs were treated and survived.

A similar incident was reported in March of 2019, where poisoned food was thrown into a backyard and sickened three dogs. One of the three dogs did not survive.

The poisonings are under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's animal cruelty unit. Anyone with information is urged to contact the unit at 702-828-3307. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

A private donor is offering a $25,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the poisoner, police said.

