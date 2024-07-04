Las Vegas business owner gets jail time for sending fraudulent invoices to hospital

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas business owner has been sentenced after pleading guilty to sending fraudulent invoices to a Nevada hospital.

Court documents state between 2020 and June 14, 2022, Roland Sagun Torres used the names of at least 100 patients and doctors at the hospital, which was unnamed, to submit false invoices from his business for products that he did not provide.

In total, the U.S. Attorney's Office says Torres's false invoices led to the hospital mailing $712,000 in checks to his company, which was also unnamed.

On November 3, 2023, Torres pleaded guilty to one count of mail fraud.

On Tuesday, he was sentenced to 21 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release. A U.S. District judge also ordered Torres to pay $712,000 in restitution.