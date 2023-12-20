Watch Now
Las Vegas authorities arrest man wanted for violent home invasion in Louisiana

'Las Vegas isn't a hiding spot for those trying to escape justice,' said U.S. Marshal Gary Schofield
Posted at 4:35 PM, Dec 19, 2023
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man suspected of a violent home invasions was arrested in Las Vegas on Tuesday, the U.S. Marshals Service announced in a news release.

Shawn Landry, 25, was wanted out of Louisiana for second-degree rape, attempted second-degree murder, home invasion, theft of a motor vehicle, simple assault, and false imprisonment.

Louisiana authorities allege he broke into a home in November and "raped and attempted to murder his victim," according to the release.

U.S. Marshals in Nevada were able to locate Landry at approximately 12:50 p.m. in the area of Desert Inn and Mojave roads. He was apprehended at an apartment complex "following a short barricade," a press release states.

"Together with our law enforcement partners, we're on a mission to keep our streets safe by going after violent offenders," U.S. Marshal Gary Schofield stated in the prepared release. "Let me be clear, Las Vegas isn't a hiding spot for those trying to escape justice."

Landry is being held at the Clark County Detention Center pending extradition to Louisiana to face charges, authorities stated.

