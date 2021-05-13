Watch
Las Vegas Academy teacher arrested for sexual contact with a student

CCSD POLICE DEPARTMENT
LAWRENCE JOSEPH ARTL
Posted at 11:40 AM, May 13, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 37-year-old Clark County School District teacher has been arrested for sexual contact with a student.

The CCSD Police Department says it obtained a warrant for Lawrence Artl on May 12.

Artl reportedly turned himself in and was booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

The arrest stems from an investigation that was initiated at the Las Vegas Academy of the Arts in February 2020. Arts has been assigned to home since then per a negotiated agreement with his bargaining unit.

Artl was a teacher at the school since 2007.

He is facing one count of a school employee engaging in a sexual relationship with a pupil over the age of 16 and two counts of preventing/dissuading a person from testifying.

