Landscaping contractor arrested for taking over $308K from homeowners, authorities say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas contractor has been arrested for alleged acts of fraud against valley homeowners, according to the Nevada State Contractors Board (NSCB).

On Tuesday, John Thomas Banning, the owner of JTB Landscaping, was arrested on an outstanding warrant and now faces eight felony charges related to multiple transactions of fraud and deceit, according to NSCB.

Several homeowners, many of whom are seniors, filed multiple complaints to NSCB, claiming Banning had stolen tens of thousands of dollars from unsuspecting homeowners in the form of deposits for pool and landscaping projects.

According to NSCB, the complaints into Banning's alleged practices say that he either never finished or never started the projects, and he refused to return any unearned money to the homeowners.

NSCB said victims lost more than $308,000.

Upon the completion of their investigation, NSCB submitted their case to the Nevada Attorney General's Office where a criminal complaint was then filed. This led to an arrest warrant being issued for Banning.

“Our Board appreciates the partnership and swift efforts of the Attorney General’s Office in locating and apprehending Mr. Banning who has demonstrated himself to be a contractor with little regard for the law and wellbeing of the members of our community,” said NSCB Executive Officer David Behar.

“Our Board remains committed to advocating for the safety of seniors and other vulnerable populations and will actively pursue prosecution for contractors who willfully choose to harm homeowners across our communities.”

How to spot red flags in a contractor

NSCB has provided some guidance to spot red flags if you're wondering about a contractor's legitimacy. Look out for:



Demands for large downpayments or cash-only payments.

Failure to put the terms of a project in writing.

No contractor’s license number and/or contractor information does not match the NSCB’s website.

Aggressive sales tactics and pushy ‘today-only’ pricing.

You can report concerns or alleged illegal practices to NSCB at their website, in addition to verifying a contractor's license.

