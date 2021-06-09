Lamborghini traveling 141mph before rear-ending moped last Saturday night

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The arrest report has been released for the Texas man who was driving a 2017 Lamborghini Huracan that struck and killed a moped driver on June 5 near Russell Road and Rogers Street.

According to the arrest report, 33-year-old Andrew Rodriguez from Texas was driving at least 141mph in a 45mph zone before the fatal incident occurred.

ORIGINAL STORY: Las Vegas moped rider dead after being struck by Lamborghini driven at 'extremely high rate of speed'

The Lamborghini collided with the moped with such force that the moped became lodged underneath the car.

A police officer who responded to the scene noted that Rodriguez’s eyes were bloodshot and watery and the officer could smell alcohol.

Additionally, Rodriguez reportedly told a police officer “I killed someone.”

The female passenger, Sabrina Juenger, in the Lamborghini told police that they were “joyriding” and headed to a party. She admitted to a police officer that they were driving “like 100."

Police also spoke to two other people who were in a Lamborghini SUV that were headed to the same party.

They said that they were aware that Rodriguez had been drinking alcohol before driving. They also told police that Rodriguez accelerated the car he was driving and they lost sight of it immediately before the collision.