Las Vegas moped rider dead after being struck by Lamborghini driven at 'extremely high rate of speed'

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 58-year-old moped rider is dead after being struck by a 2017 Lamborghini Huracan shortly before midnight on June 5 near West Russell Road and Rogers Street.

Police say that the Lamborghini was being driven at an "extremely high rate of speed" by 32-year-old Andrew Rodriguez of El Paso, Texas, when the car hit the rear of the moped.

The moped rider sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Rodriguez displayed indicators of alcohol impairment and was booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

His passenger, 24-year-old Sabrina Juenger of San Antonio, Texas, was not injured and not charged.

The moped rider's death marked the 57th traffic-related fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Jurisdiction for the year 2021. The collision remains under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Collision Investigation Section.

The coroner will identify the deceased.

MAP OF THE AREA

