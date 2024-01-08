Kingman man arrested for 4th DUI after driving on train tracks, forcing an emergency stop

JENSEN BEACH (KTNV) — A Kingman, Arizona man is facing a felony charge after crashing on train tracks and forcing a train to make an emergency stop.

According to the Martin County Sheriff's Office, this happened in Jensen Beach, Florida, which is about an hour north of Palm Beach.

Police said 39-year-old Kenneth Deering was driving southbound on the northbound set of railroad tracks, just ahead of an oncoming southbound train. That's when he crashed his truck into a switch on the train tracks.

The train conductor was able to maneuver the train to an emergency stop and was able to avoid a collision.

Investigators said Deering told them he was not driving the truck and blamed the incident on a woman he said he met at the bar. However, he said he didn't know her name or where she went. Witnesses told police Deering was the only person in the car.

This is Deering's fourth DUI incident. He has been convicted for three previous DUIs: two in Missouri and one in South Carolina. Because this is his fourth, he has been charged with a felony and was taken to the Martin County jail.

According to Florida law, a fourth DUI charge is punishable by up to five years in prison and a fine up to $5,000.