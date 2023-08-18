Kingman man arrested after authorities find child pornography

KINGMAN (KTNV) — An Arizona man has been arrested and is facing child sexual exploitation charges.

According to the Mohave County Sheriff's Office, detectives were searching a house in the 4000 block of Lomita Street in Kingman on Thursday. They stated this was due to a man possessing child sexual abuse material.

Detectives identified the man as 36-year-old Ian Patrick Grimes. Police said they found Grimes and pulled him over for a traffic stop. However, when they went to search the vehicle, he drove off.

Investigators said Grimes was later located and arrested near the Kingman Airport.

As of Friday afternoon, no further details have been released.