Juvenile shot dead on Las Vegas Boulevard North, police investigating

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A juvenile was found shot dead Friday evening in the 2500 block of Las Vegas Boulevard North.
When police arrived, police encountered a minor suffering from a gunshot wound.
Despite all life-saving efforts, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
The suspect fled the scene before police arrived, according to the North Las Vegas Police Department.
Police are still investigating, and anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department by phone at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers of Nevada by phone at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.
This is a developing story.
