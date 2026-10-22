Juvenile arrested after firearm recovered from Sierra Vista High School

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Channel 13 has learned from CCSD about an incident involving a juvenile's arrest at Sierra Vista High School.
According to CCSD, administrators "received a report of a firearm on campus" on Thursday.
CCSD Police responded to the incident, recovered the gun, and arrested a juvenile involved.
No students or staff were directly threatened as a result. At this time, all policies and procedures in place are being followed, CCSD said.
"Please take this opportunity to discuss school safety with your student. If they ever face a situation where they are unsure whether to share information with an adult, please remind them never to hesitate to report anything that may be a safety issue. Students and parents can also make reports through the SafeVoice reporting system by calling 1-833-216-SAFE(7233), through the website... or through the free downloadable phone app.
We would also like to ask parents to discuss the CCSD Student Code of Conduct with their students. As a reminder, weapons are not tolerated on school campuses, and CCSD Regulation 5141.1 calls for mandatory expulsion for firearms." — CCSD communications department
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