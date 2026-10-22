Juvenile arrested after firearm recovered from Sierra Vista High School

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Channel 13 has learned from CCSD about an incident involving a juvenile's arrest at Sierra Vista High School.

According to CCSD, administrators "received a report of a firearm on campus" on Thursday.

CCSD Police responded to the incident, recovered the gun, and arrested a juvenile involved.

No students or staff were directly threatened as a result. At this time, all policies and procedures in place are being followed, CCSD said.