Jury sentences convicted man in iPad murder to 50 years imprisonment

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Wednesday, the jury on the case of Michael Solid who ran over and consequently killed a 15-year-old minor has been sentenced to a definite term of 50 years imprisonment.

The jury said during the sentencing that they found Solid guilty of murder in the first degree when they started announcing the sentence.

The jury continued saying that Solid would be eligible for parole after a minimum of 20 years have been served.