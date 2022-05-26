Watch
Local NewsCrime

Actions

Jury sentences convicted man in iPad murder to 50 years imprisonment

The jury sentences convicted man, Michael Solid, in the murder of a 15-year-old minor and stealing their iPad in 2013 to 50 years of imprisonment.
Posted at 5:16 PM, May 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-25 20:16:54-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Wednesday, the jury on the case of Michael Solid who ran over and consequently killed a 15-year-old minor has been sentenced to a definite term of 50 years imprisonment.

FOUND GUILTY: Michael Solid found guilty again in case of 15-year-old iPad murder

The jury said during the sentencing that they found Solid guilty of murder in the first degree when they started announcing the sentence.

The jury continued saying that Solid would be eligible for parole after a minimum of 20 years have been served.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH