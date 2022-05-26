Jury recommends 50 years in prison for man in re-trial over 'iPad murder' of Las Vegas teen

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Convicted murderer Michael Solid is heading back to prison after a re-trial in his first-degree murder case.

The jury gave their sentencing recommendation on Wednesday: 50 years in prison, with parole eligibility after 20 years of time served.

A judge will determine the formal sentence next month.

Solid opted to skip the jury's return after several outbursts in court during his conviction. He also never acknowledged the family as they shared victim impact statements and re-lived the pain of losing 15-year-old Marcos Arenas.

FOUND GUILTY: Michael Solid found guilty again in case of 15-year-old iPad murder

"I did get to see him," one family member said. "He had wires coming out of his mouth, bruised all over the place. He had tire marks going through his chest, right here."

Solid and his friend Jacob Dismont were convicted in 2016 of robbing and murdering Arenas, allegedly all for an iPad the 15-year-old was carrying.

The Nevada Supreme Court reversed Solid's conviction on a technicality, however, triggering the re-trial.

Editor's note: A previous version of this report stated the jury had sentenced Solid to 50 years in prison. The report has been updated to reflect that the jury recommended 50 years, but the formal sentencing will occur later.