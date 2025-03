LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is working on a barricade situation at the 600 block of Holland Avenue on Friday afternoon.

The situation involved a wanted suspect who quickly surrendered to the authorities.

Authorities say that they are still investigating the situation and are asking the public to avoid the area.

Several streets near the 600 block of Holland Avenue are restricted.

No further details have been provided.

This is a developing story.