Innocent bystander shot and killed on Las Vegas Boulevard

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man is dead after being shot and killed on South Las Vegas Boulevard.

According to Las Vegas police, this happened on Saturday at 11:36 p.m. in the 1500 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard.

Police said the man was walking down the sidewalk when a fight started at a nearby business. As the man walked past the business, he was hit by a stray bullet whenever someone started shooting at a different man.

Investigators said the victim was taken to University Medical Center where he later died.

Police said 27-year-old Marvin Williams has been arrested in connection with the crime and he was booked in absentia into the Clark County Detention Center. He has been charged with open murder and discharging a firearm into an occupied structure. Court records show Williams is scheduled to be in court for an initial appearance on Monday morning.

As of Monday morning, the victim has not been identified.