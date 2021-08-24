Inmate recaptured after walking away from Las Vegas-area correctional facility

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Department of Corrections reports an inmate who walked away from a facility last month is back in police custody.

Freddie Wright, 43, was arrested by the North Las Vegas Police Department Tuesday on suspicion of breaking and tampering with a vehicle.

Wright walked away from Casa Grande Transitional Housing in Las Vegas back on July 14 after leaving the facility for work but did not report to his approved job site.

Wright has been at the Nevada Department of Corrections since January 2018 and is serving a sentence of 48-120 months for driving under the influence.

The 43-year-old could also be facing additional charges, according to authorities.