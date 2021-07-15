Inmate walks away from Las Vegas-area correctional facility

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Department of Corrections reports a community trusty walked away from Casa Grande Transitional Housing in Las Vegas on Wednesday.

Officials say inmate Freddie Wright, 43, left the facility at 2 p.m. for work but did not report to his approved job site with escape procedures starting around 3:30 p.m.

Wright has been at the Nevada Department of Corrections since January 2018 and is serving a sentence of 48-120 months for driving under the influence.

The 43-year-old is described as 5-foot, 11-inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds. Wright has tattoos on both arms, back and chest, including “Kimberly” on his right hand and “Wifey Right” on his left, according to officials.

Authorities say he is also known as Jabari, Hassell, Miniker and Bar along with being affiliated with the Crips gang.

A retake warrant has been issued and anyone with information on the whereabouts of Wright were urged to contact 911.