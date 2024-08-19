In case you missed it: Revelations from the first week of the trial of Robert Telles

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The first week of Robert Telles' trial for the murder of investigative reporter Jeff German brought many new revelations in the courtroom — but some questions are still unanswered.

Jaewon Jung has followed this case from the beginning and will remain in the courtroom as the trial enters its second week on Monday at 9:30 a.m.

Before court gets back in session, she breaks down even more details from the trial so far:

More details from the first week of the Robert Telles murder trial

Channel 13 will continue our coverage of the trial on Monday with live updates from the courtroom. There's also more to watch at ktnv.com/tellesontrial.

More to watch: Top 5 moments from the first week of Robert Telles' trial: