Immigrant sentenced to life without parole in Nevada murders

Posted at 3:42 PM, Mar 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-02 18:42:30-05

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A Salvadoran immigrant has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for the murders of two of the four northern Nevadans he admitted killing in a plea deal that spared him from a death penalty trial.

A Washoe County district judge sentenced 23-year-old Wilber Ernesto Martinez Guzman on Monday for the fatal shootings of an elderly Reno couple during a two-week crime rampage in January 2019.

He is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday in Douglas County for the killings of two Gardnerville women and on Friday in Carson City on charges related to property he stole from his victims and sold at a pawn shop.

