Killer of 4 Nevadans pleads guilty to final Carson charges

Scott Sonner/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2019, file photo, Wilber Ernesto Martinez-Guzman, 19, of El Salvador, is escorted into the courtroom for his initial appearance in Carson City Justice Court in Carson City, Nev. The Nevada Supreme Court struck down a deadline Friday, April 9, 2021, that a district judge set later this month for the Salvadoran immigrant's lawyers to file a motion claiming he's intellectually disabled and therefore can't be executed if convicted of murdering a Reno couple and two other woman. (AP Photo/Scott Sonner, File)
Posted at 5:26 PM, Nov 25, 2021
CARSON CITY (AP) — A Salvadoran immigrant who admitted killing four northern Nevadans in 2019 has entered guilty pleas to all remaining related charges in Carson City.

It's the final piece of a plea deal that will spare 22-year-old Wilber Ernesto Martinez Guzman from the death penalty and send him to prison for life with no chance for parole.

The Nevada Appeal reports Carson District Judge James Wilson questioned Guzman for an hour on Tuesday to ensure that he understood all the charges, his rights and his possible penalties.

The final eight counts included burglary, possession of stolen property and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

