Killer of 4 Nevadans pleads guilty to final Carson charges

CARSON CITY (AP) — A Salvadoran immigrant who admitted killing four northern Nevadans in 2019 has entered guilty pleas to all remaining related charges in Carson City.

It's the final piece of a plea deal that will spare 22-year-old Wilber Ernesto Martinez Guzman from the death penalty and send him to prison for life with no chance for parole.

The Nevada Appeal reports Carson District Judge James Wilson questioned Guzman for an hour on Tuesday to ensure that he understood all the charges, his rights and his possible penalties.

The final eight counts included burglary, possession of stolen property and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.