How to protect yourself from EBT fraud after skimmers seized in latest Clark County operation

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Multiple agencies conducted a card skimming operation recently, saving an estimated $1.3 million from potential loss.

Four skimming devices were removed after authorities visited 125 businesses and inspected more than 1,100 point-of-sale terminals, gas pumps, and ATMs.

Agencies that participated include the U.S. Secret Service, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the Nevada State Police Investigation Division, the Nevada Gaming and Control Board, the Clark County School District Police Department, and the Henderson Police Department.

“EBT fraud continues to target our nation’s most vulnerable populations and the U.S. Secret Service, alongside our partners, is working diligently to educate businesses on how to identify skimming devices,” said Karon Ransom, Special Agent in Charge of the U.S. Secret Service’s Las Vegas Field Office.

“Through these operations, the Secret Service and our partners are able to identify and remove these devices, preventing millions of dollars from being stolen from those that rely on it.”

Officials also gave out material to businesses on EBT fraud and skimming to help better identify the illegal devices.

EBT fraud works by criminals stealing information from EBT and other payment cards using skimming devices. Criminals then copy that information onto another card with a magnetic strip they can use.

It is estimated that skimming costs financial institutions and consumers more than $1 billion each year.

Darcy Spears previously spoke to one of the victims of this type of fraud to understand how it impacted her life.

Law enforcement agencies have seen a nationwide increase in skimming, particularly targeting EBT cards.

There are several precautions consumers can take to protect themselves.

