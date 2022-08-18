How to avoid carjackings or stay safe if you're a victim

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Many in Las Vegas were stunned by the broad daylight carjacking taped from the air by a police helicopter that lead to a miles-long police chase ending with two officers, a woman, and the suspect, who police have identified as Justin Venegas, being injured.

Police said Justin Venegas had been under surveillance for a separate carjacking when he took a man's Chevy Avalanche at gunpoint Thursday.

Metro crime data doesn't specifically track carjackings, but motor vehicle thefts have risen 19.1% year after year at 6,393.

Dave Kohlmeier, a retired NYPD and Henderson Police Officer, said carjackings can be avoided.

Kohlmeier said, for example, it appeared Venegas had begun talking with the first carjacking victim before jumping into the car.

"The person could have been using what we call a ruse to get the person's attention, to get them off guard, and from there take advantage of that person," he said.

Kohlmeier said if a stranger approaches a person's car, that person should keep their windows up, lock their doors, and keep an eye on their surroundings for escape routes.

"You're at a red light, stopped," he said. "How much room do you have in front of you, behind you? Who's next to you, to the right, to the left? I mean, you have to be aware."

Police said Venegas tried carjacking a second victim after blocking her car in the street and then fired into her car when she tried to reverse.

Kohlmeier said, whether the thief is in a person's car or not, evading or fighting could be a very risky move.

"I've spoken to criminals in the past," he said. "They would always say they wouldn't shoot the person if they would just get out of the car, and It's just property right? Just get out of the car. Just give the person the car. It's not a big deal."