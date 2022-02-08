House fire leads to discovery of 'huge residential marijuana grow' in Spring Valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Authorities seized 812 marijuana plants from a home in Spring Valley that they say had been "converted into a huge residential marijuana grow operation."

A house fire on Sunday first brought attention the the home in the 4400 block of Willowhill Court, near Buffalo Drive and Peace Way.

LVMPD A house fire in Spring Valley led to the discovery of a marijuana grow operation. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says at least 812 plants were found inside the home near Buffalo Drive and Peace Way.

Once firefighters arrived on scene, "it didn't take long to figure out what started the whole thing," the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department wrote of the bust.

The 812 plants seized from the home weighed more than 300 pounds, police said. Police discovered the home had been "fully converted" into a grow operation complete with rigged electrical work, modified gas lines, lighting and fertilizer.

"This kind of situation is very dangerous and poses a major fire hazard for the home and neighbors," police said.

LVMPD says narcotics detectives are following up on leads in order to find the individuals responsible.

