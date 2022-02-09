Grow house busts in Las Vegas for the last 5 years

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — So far, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police have busted three marijuana grow houses this year.

The department shared some statistics with 13 Action News, reporting the annual totals from the last five years.

Grow house busts in Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's jurisdiction:



2017: 15

2018: 24

2019: 28

2020: 18

2021: 25

Jan./Feb. 2022: 3

Over the weekend, a house fire on Willowhill Court, near Buffalo Drive and Peace Way, led authorities to a home in Spring Valley that they say had been "converted into a huge residential marijuana grow operation."

812 marijuana plants weighing more than 300 pounds were seized in the bust on Sunday, police said.

The home had modified electrical work and gas lines, authorities said, which they called "very dangerous and poses a major fire hazard for the home and neighbors."